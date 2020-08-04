Peanut Butter Ramen

This quick vegetarian dinner is as simple as tossing a package of ramen noodles with a flavor-packed spicy peanut sauce, which slicks each noodle with layers of flavor. Punchy vinegar, salty soy sauce, and spicy gochujang balance the creamy peanut butter in the rich sauce. It’s a flexible mixture, which would taste great alongside grilled chicken, pork satay, or even roasted mushrooms. To turn the noodles into an even more filling dinner, add cubes of tofu, quickly-boiled shrimp, or poached chicken.