Peanut Butter Ramen

0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Antonis Achilleos
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Marianne Williams
August 2020

This quick vegetarian dinner is as simple as tossing a package of ramen noodles with a flavor-packed spicy peanut sauce, which slicks each noodle with layers of flavor. Punchy vinegar, salty soy sauce, and spicy gochujang balance the creamy peanut butter in the rich sauce. It’s a flexible mixture, which would taste great alongside grilled chicken, pork satay, or even roasted mushrooms. To turn the noodles into an even more filling dinner, add cubes of tofu, quickly-boiled shrimp, or poached chicken.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1½ tablespoons gochujang or Sriracha chile sauce
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 3 (3-oz.) pkg. ramen noodle soup mix (such as Maruchan), seasoning packets discarded
  • ¼ cup roasted peanuts, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions
  • 2 tablespoons torn fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Meanwhile, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, gochujang, and sesame oil in a large heatproof bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Add ramen noodles to boiling water; cook until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

Step 3

Whisk ⅓ cup reserved hot cooking water into peanut butter mixture in bowl. Immediately add hot noodles to mixture; toss to coat, adding additional hot cooking water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed until desired consistency is reached.

Step 4

Serve noodles topped with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, and lime wedges.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com