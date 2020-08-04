Peanut Butter Ramen

This quick vegetarian dinner is as simple as tossing a package of ramen noodles with a flavor-packed spicy peanut sauce, which slicks each noodle with layers of flavor. Punchy vinegar, salty soy sauce, and spicy gochujang balance the creamy peanut butter in the rich sauce. It’s a flexible mixture, which would taste great alongside grilled chicken, pork satay, or even roasted mushrooms. To turn the noodles into an even more filling dinner, add cubes of tofu, quickly-boiled shrimp, or poached chicken.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Meanwhile, whisk together peanut butter, soy sauce, gochujang, and sesame oil in a large heatproof bowl; set aside.
Add ramen noodles to boiling water; cook until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.
Whisk ⅓ cup reserved hot cooking water into peanut butter mixture in bowl. Immediately add hot noodles to mixture; toss to coat, adding additional hot cooking water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed until desired consistency is reached.
Serve noodles topped with peanuts, scallions, cilantro, and lime wedges.