This Kombucha Julep Cocktail Is Packed With Fresh Peach Flavor

Fresh herbs in cocktails are always a pleasant surprise, and the mint in this julep is certainly no exception.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Stephen DeVries

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
4 (serving size: about 8 oz.)
To make this delicious drink, you'll begin by muddling it in a pitcher, which brings out its delightful aroma, and infuses the alcohol with more vibrant mint flavor. Just be careful not to smash the leaves with too much force, or you'll end up with a slightly grassy aftertaste. Though the fresh peach slices are technically an optional garnish, if you're serving this to guests, it's worth the extra effort. Not only does it make for a gorgeous presentation, but everyone will enjoy having a fresh peach slice to munch on. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Muddle mint leaves with simple syrup in a pitcher until aromatic and well crushed. Stir in peach juice and bourbon.

  • Pour into tall cocktail glasses filled with crushed ice. Top each with 2 tablespoons peach kombucha. Garnish with mint leaves and peach slices.

