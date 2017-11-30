To make this delicious drink, you'll begin by muddling it in a pitcher, which brings out its delightful aroma, and infuses the alcohol with more vibrant mint flavor. Just be careful not to smash the leaves with too much force, or you'll end up with a slightly grassy aftertaste. Though the fresh peach slices are technically an optional garnish, if you're serving this to guests, it's worth the extra effort. Not only does it make for a gorgeous presentation, but everyone will enjoy having a fresh peach slice to munch on.