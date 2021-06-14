PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches
All the nostalgic flavors of childhood are jammed into one epic dessert. Sweet!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
File this under: genius recipes to make again and again. All the most craveable parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are here in this ice cream treat. You'll spread the flat side of two peanut butter cookies with a slick of strawberry jam, and then sandwich those around a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The best part might be the crunchy coating-a collar of freeze-dried strawberries and chopped peanuts dress up the exposed ice cream. It's a dessert dream, no matter the age. Bonus: Substitute strawberry ice cream if you want to triple up on the fruit.
Ingredients
Directions
Make Ahead
Tightly wrap frozen sandwiches individually in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Freeze for up to 1 week.