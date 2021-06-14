PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches 

Rating: Unrated

All the nostalgic flavors of childhood are jammed into one epic dessert. Sweet!

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg DuPree

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
File this under: genius recipes to make again and again. All the most craveable parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are here in this ice cream treat. You'll spread the flat side of two peanut butter cookies with a slick of strawberry jam, and then sandwich those around a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The best part might be the crunchy coating-a collar of freeze-dried strawberries and chopped peanuts dress up the exposed ice cream. It's a dessert dream, no matter the age. Bonus: Substitute strawberry ice cream if you want to triple up on the fruit. 

  • Spread about 1½ teaspoons jam on flat side of each cookie. Place cookies, jam side up, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze until jam sets, about 30 minutes.

  • Place strawberries and peanuts in 2 separate small, shallow bowls. Working quickly, remove 2 cookies from baking sheet. Top jam side of 1 cookie with about ½ cup ice cream and cover with other cookie, jam side down. Gently press together until ice cream reaches cookie edges. Dip half of sandwich in strawberries or peanuts to coat ice cream; leave other half undipped. Return ice cream sandwich to baking sheet in freezer. Repeat with remaining cookies, ice cream, strawberries, and peanuts. Freeze ice cream sandwiches until set, about 45 minutes.

Tightly wrap frozen sandwiches individually in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Freeze for up to 1 week.

