PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches 

File this under: genius recipes to make again and again. All the most craveable parts of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich are here in this ice cream treat. You'll spread the flat side of two peanut butter cookies with a slick of strawberry jam, and then sandwich those around a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The best part might be the crunchy coating-a collar of freeze-dried strawberries and chopped peanuts dress up the exposed ice cream. It's a dessert dream, no matter the age. Bonus: Substitute strawberry ice cream if you want to triple up on the fruit.