Pasta With Kale and Walnut Pesto

Hands-On Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Charlyne Mattox
May 2012

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup plus 2 tablespoons walnuts
  • 1 bunch kale, thick stems discarded and leaves torn (about 12 cups)
  • 1 cup grated pecorino (2 ounces), plus more for serving
  • 1 small clove garlic
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ¾ pound fusilli, penne, or some other short pasta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 830
  • Fat 44g
  • Sat fat 10g
  • Cholesterol 18mg
  • Sodium 786mg
  • Protein 27g
  • Carbohydrate 85g
  • Sugar 4g
  • Fiber 8g
  • Iron 7mg
  • Calcium 650mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. Spread the walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until fragrant, 6 to 8 minutes; let cool. Chop 2 tablespoons of the walnuts and set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the kale and cook until bright green, 30 seconds. Transfer the kale to a colander (reserve the cooking water); squeeze dry when cool enough to handle.

Step 3

In a food processor, combine the kale, pecorino, garlic, the remaining ⅓ cup of unchopped walnuts, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Process until finely chopped. With the machine running, add the oil through the feed tube in a steady stream.

Step 4

Bring the reserved cooking water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the package directions. Reserve ½ cup of the cooking water; drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Add the pesto and ¼ cup of the reserved cooking water and toss to coat (add more cooking water if the pasta seems dry). Serve the pasta sprinkled with the pecorino and chopped walnuts.

