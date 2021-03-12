Parmigiano-Reggiano Scrambled Eggs

Honestly, this might be the *only* way to make scrambled eggs.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Some recipes earn their keep with novelty while others elevate a seemingly simple standard to unforeseen heights of deliciousness. This take on scrambled eggs falls into that second camp, proving that there is a superior way to turn eggs into decadent, cheesy deliciousness. You'll start with a generous knob of butter, followed by lightly beaten eggs. Once in the pan, the eggs get just a slight stir before leaving the heat to meet a shower of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (or as we like to call it: parm), which sets the wobbly curds into perfectly creamy shape.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add eggs and cook, stirring eggs and shaking skillet often, until eggs form small curds and start to set, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Add salt, ⅓ cup of cheese, and remaining 2 tablespoons cubed butter; stir until cheese and butter are melted. Serve and top with remaining cheese. Sprinkle with parsley.

