Parmigiano-Reggiano Scrambled Eggs

Some recipes earn their keep with novelty while others elevate a seemingly simple standard to unforeseen heights of deliciousness. This take on scrambled eggs falls into that second camp, proving that there is a superior way to turn eggs into decadent, cheesy deliciousness. You'll start with a generous knob of butter, followed by lightly beaten eggs. Once in the pan, the eggs get just a slight stir before leaving the heat to meet a shower of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (or as we like to call it: parm), which sets the wobbly curds into perfectly creamy shape.