Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese

A decidedly adult (and delicious) take on a classic grilled cheese.

By Marianne Williams

hands-on:

15 mins
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Few things satisfy as deeply as sinking teeth into a butter-crusted grilled cheese. This rendition takes it up a notch with a layer of Parmigiano-Reggiano (aka Parm) alongside the butter to create a salty, crispy exterior to rival all grilled cheeses. A trio of sophisticated ingredients fills each sandwich. Gruyère cheese offers nutty flavors and superior melting, thin slices of Gala apple add a note of sweetness, and a slather of sharp Dijon mustard balances the two. Serve the sandwiches with peppery greens like arugula to contrast the rich flavors.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread butter evenly over 1 side of each bread slice. Sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano evenly over butter; press gently to adhere. Flip 2 bread slices to face butter side down and spread evenly with mustard. Top mustard with apple slices; top apple slices evenly with Gruyère. Top Gruyère with remaining bread slices, butter side up.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add sandwiches and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from skillet. Slice sandwiches diagonally and serve immediately.

