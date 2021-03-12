Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Few things satisfy as deeply as sinking teeth into a butter-crusted grilled cheese. This rendition takes it up a notch with a layer of Parmigiano-Reggiano (aka Parm) alongside the butter to create a salty, crispy exterior to rival all grilled cheeses. A trio of sophisticated ingredients fills each sandwich. Gruyère cheese offers nutty flavors and superior melting, thin slices of Gala apple add a note of sweetness, and a slather of sharp Dijon mustard balances the two. Serve the sandwiches with peppery greens like arugula to contrast the rich flavors.