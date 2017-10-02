Parker House Rolls
These soft, buttery rolls are soon to become an essential component of all your holiday meals.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Parker House rolls are our take on Sister Schubert rolls, a Thanksgiving dinner favorite in the South. We tasted the two side-by-side, and we can say with confidence that ours are irresistible, too—so it's worth going the homemade route this year. Allowing the rolls to rise twice ensure that they are delightfully light and airy, and as they continue to grow in the oven, they'll bake into one another, creating a pan of pull-apart perfection. Don't skip the extra melted butter and flaky salt—that's what will ensure your dinner guests talk about these for years to come.
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Baking from freezer: Bake rolls following the above instructions, omitting the melted butter and flaky salt added after baking. Let cool completely, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and freeze. To reheat, remove the plastic wrap and cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 375°F until warmed through, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush with melted butter and flaky salt.