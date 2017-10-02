Parker House Rolls

These soft, buttery rolls are soon to become an essential component of all your holiday meals.

By Grace Elkus
By Betty Gold

Parker House rolls are our take on Sister Schubert rolls, a Thanksgiving dinner favorite in the South. We tasted the two side-by-side, and we can say with confidence that ours are irresistible, too—so it's worth going the homemade route this year. Allowing the rolls to rise twice ensure that they are delightfully light and airy, and as they continue to grow in the oven, they'll bake into one another, creating a pan of pull-apart perfection. Don't skip the extra melted butter and flaky salt—that's what will ensure your dinner guests talk about these for years to come.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water and yeast in a liquid measuring cup and whisk to combine. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine the sugar, salt, and 4 ½ cups flour in a large bowl. Add yeast mixture, ½ cup melted butter, and eggs and stir with a wooden spoon until a dough forms (it will be slightly sticky). Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead with lightly floured hands until smooth, 4-5 minutes, continuing to flour the dough and the surface as you knead. Lightly grease the bowl with butter and place the dough back into the bowl, turning to coat. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1½ hours.

  • Butter two 8” round cake pans and set aside.

  • Divide dough into 2 equal pieces and roll each piece into a 24-inch log. Cut each length of dough into 16 equal pieces.

  • Using the heel of your hand, flatten each piece of dough into a 3-inch oval. Brush the ovals with melted butter, fold in half and pinch the edges to seal.

  • Place 10 rolls around the outer rim of the prepared pan with the pinched edges facing the sides of the pan. Place 5 in the middle, and one in the center. Repeat with the remaining pan. Cover loosely and let rise until doubled, 1 to 1½ hours. Bake at 375°F on middle rack until puffed and lightly golden brown, 18-20 minutes. Brush again with melted butter. Top with flaky salt. 

Chef's Notes

Baking from freezer: Bake rolls following the above instructions, omitting the melted butter and flaky salt added after baking. Let cool completely, then wrap tightly in plastic wrap and freeze. To reheat, remove the plastic wrap and cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 375°F until warmed through, 25 to 30 minutes. Brush with melted butter and flaky salt. 

