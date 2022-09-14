Jump to recipe

Though the name of this recipe translates to "cornbread", the final dish is very different from typical American cornbread. Instead, this recipe uses less flour, and the loaf has an incredibly moist texture thanks to the addition of sweetened condensed milk. "Pan de elote is a recipe from my upcoming cookbook, Chicano Bakes, that I have cherished since my childhood! My mom wasn't much of a baker when I was growing up, but pan de elote is the one thing she'd make for me and my siblings every summer when sweet corn would be in season," Castillo shares. "It's probably one of the many reasons why I developed such a sweet tooth! This sweet corn loaf is so simple, but what I love the most is the combination of condensed milk and fresh corn. Using condensed milk in the recipe yields a creamy slice with a tight but tender crumb, much like a pound cake."

From the book: CHICANO BAKES by Esteban Castillo. Copyright © 2022 by Esteban Castillo. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers