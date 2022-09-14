Food Recipes Pan de Elote This Mexican cornbread recipe comes from Esteban Castillo, author of the upcoming cookbook, Chicano Bakes. By Esteban Castillo Published on September 14, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: courtesy Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 75 mins Servings: 9 Yield: 1 to 5 × inch loaf Jump to recipe Though the name of this recipe translates to "cornbread", the final dish is very different from typical American cornbread. Instead, this recipe uses less flour, and the loaf has an incredibly moist texture thanks to the addition of sweetened condensed milk. "Pan de elote is a recipe from my upcoming cookbook, Chicano Bakes, that I have cherished since my childhood! My mom wasn't much of a baker when I was growing up, but pan de elote is the one thing she'd make for me and my siblings every summer when sweet corn would be in season," Castillo shares. "It's probably one of the many reasons why I developed such a sweet tooth! This sweet corn loaf is so simple, but what I love the most is the combination of condensed milk and fresh corn. Using condensed milk in the recipe yields a creamy slice with a tight but tender crumb, much like a pound cake." From the book: CHICANO BAKES by Esteban Castillo. Copyright © 2022 by Esteban Castillo. Reprinted courtesy of Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers Ingredients 2 ¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt (or 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt) 2 cups fresh sweet white or yellow corn kernels (from about 3 large ears corn) 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk ¼ cup whole milk ⅓ cup sugar 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 3 large eggs ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9 × 5-inch loaf pan. Then, make a sling by lining the pan with a strip of parchment across the width that overhangs the sides by at least 2 inches to make it easier to take the loaf out of the pan later. In a large bowl, sift in the flour, then whisk in the baking powder, and salt. In a blender, combine the corn kernels, condensed milk, whole milk, sugar, and vanilla. Blend on medium-high speed for a minute, until you have a smooth purée. Pour the corn purée into a medium-sized bowl, then whisk in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the melted butter. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk together just until combined and no traces of flour remain. Pour the batter into the loaf pan and bake until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes. Let the loaf cool in the pan completely before slicing. Print