Crispy Chicken and Rice With Charred Scallion Sauce

This delicious one-pot chicken dinner is a study in big flavors and smart steps. After searing chicken thighs to get their drippings, you’ll char scallions in the same pot for the dressing, and then toast grains of fragrant basmati rice. Finally, you’ll nestle bok choy and the crispy chicken thighs into the rice and cook until perfectly tender. Pro tip: The key to well-seared chicken skin is to avoid crowding the thighs while browning. If you only have a smaller pan or one with rounded edges, cook the thighs in batches, or rotate during cooking to get an even browning on all four pieces.