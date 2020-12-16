One-Pot Chicken Sausage and Beans

Let this easy one-pot wonder transport you to the southwest of France without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen. Taking inspiration from cassoulet, this simple stew is a study in layered flavors, but without the hours-long work of the classic version. You'll start with smoky Andouille chicken sausage, which renders flavorful drippings that you'll use to coat the breadcrumbs for topping. Then you'll build a tomato-enriched filling, with soft onions, juicy tomatoes, and rich ground pork. All this marries with tender cannellini beans that absorb the saucy deliciousness. It's the perfect dish for a crowd on cold evenings. Serve with red wine or a bitter beer that can balance the richness.