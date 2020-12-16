One-Pot Chicken Sausage and Beans

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple one-pot recipe inspired by the classic cassoulet.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Let this easy one-pot wonder transport you to the southwest of France without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen. Taking inspiration from cassoulet, this simple stew is a study in layered flavors, but without the hours-long work of the classic version. You'll start with smoky Andouille chicken sausage, which renders flavorful drippings that you'll use to coat the breadcrumbs for topping. Then you'll build a tomato-enriched filling, with soft onions, juicy tomatoes, and rich ground pork. All this marries with tender cannellini beans that absorb the saucy deliciousness. It's the perfect dish for a crowd on cold evenings. Serve with red wine or a bitter beer that can balance the richness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium. Add sausage; cook, turning often, until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add panko and ¼ teaspoon salt to pot; cook, stirring constantly, until golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Wipe pot clean. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium. Add onion, carrot, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high. Add ground pork, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; cook, breaking up pork with a wooden spoon and stirring occasionally, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook until darkened and coating pork, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1¾ cups water, crushed tomatoes, and thyme, scraping up browned bits; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring often, until sauce thickens slightly, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, diagonally slice sausage.

  • Add beans and sliced sausage to pot. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs. Sprinkle with panko and thyme leaves before serving.

Serving and Storing

Dust this satisfying stew with crispy, salty panko just before serving. Seasoned panko can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Freeze untopped stew in containers or zip-top bags for up to 2 months.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/04/2021