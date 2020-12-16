One-Pot Chicken Sausage and Beans
A simple one-pot recipe inspired by the classic cassoulet.
Let this easy one-pot wonder transport you to the southwest of France without leaving the comfort of your own kitchen. Taking inspiration from cassoulet, this simple stew is a study in layered flavors, but without the hours-long work of the classic version. You'll start with smoky Andouille chicken sausage, which renders flavorful drippings that you'll use to coat the breadcrumbs for topping. Then you'll build a tomato-enriched filling, with soft onions, juicy tomatoes, and rich ground pork. All this marries with tender cannellini beans that absorb the saucy deliciousness. It's the perfect dish for a crowd on cold evenings. Serve with red wine or a bitter beer that can balance the richness.
Dust this satisfying stew with crispy, salty panko just before serving. Seasoned panko can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Freeze untopped stew in containers or zip-top bags for up to 2 months.