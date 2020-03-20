LIVE

One-Pot Curry Chicken Thighs and Cilantro Rice

Rating: 4.5 stars
A dinner with tons of flavor that’s on the table in 30 minutes? Yes, please! In the case of this one-pot chicken recipe, you’ll braise curry powder-spiced chicken thighs in a coconut- and cilantro-infused rice mixture. While this cooks, all that’s left to do is make a quick peanut sauce that elevates everything it touches. It’s a simple and tasty meal that doesn’t create a lot of dishes, which is why this will likely become a go-to in your kitchen.

By Julia Levy

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1½ tablespoons oil in a large, high-sided skillet with a lid over medium-high. Season chicken with curry powder and 1½ teaspoons salt. Cook half the chicken, flipping once, until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining 1½ tablespoons oil and chicken.

  • Chop cilantro stems to equal ¼ cup; set leaves aside. Return skillet to medium-high. Add cilantro stems and shallot; cook, stirring often, for 30 seconds. Stir in 1½ cups coconut milk, ¼ cup water, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt, scraping up any browned bits. Add rice and chicken; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let steam, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir peanut butter, lime juice, tamari, sugar, and remaining ¼ cup coconut milk in a bowl. Drizzle sauce over rice and chicken; top with cilantro leaves. Serve with cucumber.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 139mg; fiber 2g; protein 32g; carbohydrates 30g; sodium 952mg; sugars 2g.
