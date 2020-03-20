A dinner with tons of flavor that’s on the table in 30 minutes? Yes, please! In the case of this one-pot chicken recipe, you’ll braise curry powder-spiced chicken thighs in a coconut- and cilantro-infused rice mixture. While this cooks, all that’s left to do is make a quick peanut sauce that elevates everything it touches. It’s a simple and tasty meal that doesn’t create a lot of dishes, which is why this will likely become a go-to in your kitchen.