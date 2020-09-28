How to Make a Classic Old Fashioned Cocktail at Home

The Old Fashioned is aptly named: it’s one of the oldest classic cocktails in America. Though it was presumably invented in the early 19th century in Louisville, Kentucky, it’s more relevant today than ever. The Old Fashioned is a simple drink—little more than a bit of Bourbon mixed with sugar and bitters—but the flavor is complex, smooth, and heavily spirited. To make the best cocktail, be sure to use good quality Bourbon (or Rye, if you prefer stronger, edgier flavor). For the sweetener, purists recommend muddling a sugar cube with water and bitters, but simple syrup works, too.