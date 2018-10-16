No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Is the Perfect Sanity-Saving, Fuss-Free Fall Dessert

A no-bake pumpkin pie is controversial, but controversial (in this case) means insanely delicious and perfect for anyone looking for a new and easy twist. Why? Because it’s a problem solver, especially if fussing with pie dough stresses you out, managing oven space on Thanksgiving day is an inevitable nightmare, or baking just sounds like too much work. Relate? Then this easy pumpkin pie recipe is for you. (Psst: It still counts as homemade and from-scratch, just in case your mother-in-law is asking.) The crust is of the classic press-in graham cracker variety—a winner no matter what—but here it’s the pumpkin and white chocolate filling that shines. White chocolate not only adds creamy vanilla taste to the pie, it firms up as it cools, meaning that you don’t have to get involved with gelatin or worry about a runny filling. The addition of cream cheese and warm spices makes the texture like a combination of pumpkin cheesecake plus pumpkin pie—and that is something to celebrate. Pointers: make sure the cream cheese is truly at room temperature and that the chocolate is cooled before whisking in to the pumpkin puree. This will ensure a super smooth filling.

By Ananda Eidelstein
By Betty Gold
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

  • Pulse crackers and ¼ teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely ground (you should have 2 cups). Add butter and pulse to combine (mixture should hold together when squeezed in your palm). Using a flat-bottomed glass or measuring cup, press crumbs firmly into bottom and up sides of pie plate. Freeze until set, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt chocolate chips in a medium microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds, until smooth. Let cool. Whisk in pumpkin puree.

  • Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high until creamy. Add vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed; beat to combine. Stop mixer, add pumpkin mixture, and beat to combine.

  • Pour filling into pie plate and smooth the top. Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Serve topped with whipped cream.

