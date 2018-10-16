A no-bake pumpkin pie is controversial, but controversial (in this case) means insanely delicious and perfect for anyone looking for a new and easy twist. Why? Because it’s a problem solver, especially if fussing with pie dough stresses you out, managing oven space on Thanksgiving day is an inevitable nightmare, or baking just sounds like too much work. Relate? Then this easy pumpkin pie recipe is for you. (Psst: It still counts as homemade and from-scratch, just in case your mother-in-law is asking.) The crust is of the classic press-in graham cracker variety—a winner no matter what—but here it’s the pumpkin and white chocolate filling that shines. White chocolate not only adds creamy vanilla taste to the pie, it firms up as it cools, meaning that you don’t have to get involved with gelatin or worry about a runny filling. The addition of cream cheese and warm spices makes the texture like a combination of pumpkin cheesecake plus pumpkin pie—and that is something to celebrate. Pointers: make sure the cream cheese is truly at room temperature and that the chocolate is cooled before whisking in to the pumpkin puree. This will ensure a super smooth filling.