Think school bake sale meets your grown-up dreams and you’ll get an idea of what’s going on in these delicious squares. A gooey honey-peanut butter sauce coats a grab bag of the best flavors of childhood: graham crackers, oats, peanuts, and coconut, to name a few. The result is a decadent treat, perfect for an afternoon break or bringing on a hike. The generous serving of fiber thanks to oats, peanuts, and coconut mean that this snack can be filling and delicious—aka it tastes sweet with no sugar crash.