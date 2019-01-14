No-Bake Graham Cracker Squares

Think school bake sale meets your grown-up dreams and you’ll get an idea of what’s going on in these delicious squares. A gooey honey-peanut butter sauce coats a grab bag of the best flavors of childhood: graham crackers, oats, peanuts, and coconut, to name a few. The result is a decadent treat, perfect for an afternoon break or bringing on a hike. The generous serving of fiber thanks to oats, peanuts, and coconut mean that this snack can be filling and delicious—aka it tastes sweet with no sugar crash.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

15 mins
45 mins
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Stir together chopped graham crackers, oats, cranberries, peanuts, coconut, and salt in a large heatproof bowl.

  • Bring honey and brown sugar to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring constantly; remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Pour over graham cracker mixture in bowl; stir until coated.

  • Press mixture into prepared baking dish; chill 30 minutes. Cut into squares.

