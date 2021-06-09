Nicoise-Inspired Summer Salad

This easy and satisfying dinner salad recipe takes its cues from the Niçoise salad-a classic dish from the south of France. Smoked trout stands in for the traditional tuna, which pairs perfectly with the chickpeas, and cherry tomatoes are sweeter and crunchier than the standard Roma tomatoes. Blanched sugar snaps are the perfect base for the bright flavors and salty garlic and anchovy dressing. Serve with a loaf of crusty bread to sop up the tasty dressing. Pro tip: Boiling the eggs for 8 minutes ensures a golden, jammy yolk, but if you like the yellow fully cooked, add 1 to 3 minutes cook time.