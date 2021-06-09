Nicoise-Inspired Summer Salad

Rating: Unrated

This pretty salad has it all: crunchy veg, salty dressing, and plenty of protein to keep you full. 

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
This easy and satisfying dinner salad recipe takes its cues from the Niçoise salad-a classic dish from the south of France. Smoked trout stands in for the traditional tuna, which pairs perfectly with the chickpeas, and cherry tomatoes are sweeter and crunchier than the standard Roma tomatoes. Blanched sugar snaps are the perfect base for the bright flavors and salty garlic and anchovy dressing. Serve with a loaf of crusty bread to sop up the tasty dressing. Pro tip: Boiling the eggs for 8 minutes ensures a golden, jammy yolk, but if you like the yellow fully cooked, add 1 to 3 minutes cook time. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add eggs; cook, undisturbed, for 9 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer eggs to a large bowl of ice water. Let cool for 2 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, return water in pot to a boil over medium-high. Add snap peas; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water, and pat dry. Peel eggs and quarter lengthwise.

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, anchovies, and garlic in a small bowl. Transfer 2 tablespoons dressing to a medium bowl. Add chickpeas to dressing in medium bowl and toss to coat.

  • Arrange snap peas, trout, tomatoes, olives, eggs, and chickpeas on a large platter. Serve with remaining dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 204mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 29g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 6g.
