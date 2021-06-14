Nectarine-and-Burrata Salad

Celebrate summer with this pretty fruit and cheese salad.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg DuPree

The saying goes that we eat first with our eyes, and in the case of this summery salad, it's as beautiful as it is irresistible. Juicy, olive oil-slicked nectarines nestle up alongside tangy pickled onions and creamy burrata. A scattering of mint leaves and salty Marcona almonds balance the rich flavors. Using ripe nectarines is key so that their juices marry with the light dressing. Make sure to use your favorite olive oil for drizzling as it will add even more flavor to this salad. Can't find nectarines? Any stone fruit would taste great here. Try cherries, peaches, or apricots, or a mix. P.S. Keep the quick pickle recipe in your back pocket-they're perfect for piling on tacos, roasted meat, or tossing into salads.   

  • Microwave vinegar in a small microwave-safe bowl on high until hot, about 30 seconds. Stir in onion, pressing down to submerge. Set aside, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly pink, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss nectarines with lemon juice, salt, several grinds of pepper, and oil in a large bowl. Transfer mixture to a large platter and make 2 wells in salad. Place 1 burrata ball in each well. Cut a long X (about 1½ inches) on top of each burrata ball. Drizzle burrata and salad with oil.

  • Drain onion mixture; discard vinegar. Top salad with quick-pickled onion, lemon zest, almonds, and mint. Sprinkle with more flaky sea salt and pepper.

Refrigerate onion mixture in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

