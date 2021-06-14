Nectarine-and-Burrata Salad

The saying goes that we eat first with our eyes, and in the case of this summery salad, it's as beautiful as it is irresistible. Juicy, olive oil-slicked nectarines nestle up alongside tangy pickled onions and creamy burrata. A scattering of mint leaves and salty Marcona almonds balance the rich flavors. Using ripe nectarines is key so that their juices marry with the light dressing. Make sure to use your favorite olive oil for drizzling as it will add even more flavor to this salad. Can't find nectarines? Any stone fruit would taste great here. Try cherries, peaches, or apricots, or a mix. P.S. Keep the quick pickle recipe in your back pocket-they're perfect for piling on tacos, roasted meat, or tossing into salads.