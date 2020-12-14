Mushroom-Walnut Bolognese

Italian-inspired Bolognese finds new life in this plant-forward pasta recipe, which pairs mushrooms—aka, savory vegetarian superstars—with finely chopped walnuts. Though this duo might seem like an unlikely pairing, they’re two go-to ingredients for finding rich, savory meat-like texture and taste in a meat-free package. Here, they’re treated just like ground beef would be in the classic sauce—braised with aromatics, white wine, tomato paste, and finished with a glug of creamy half-and-half. Of course, if you want the recipe to be 100 percent plant-based, an unsweetened non-dairy creamer works, too. You'll be glad to keep this sauce on hand for weeknights. And during the holiday season, or any other cause for celebration, this satisfying pasta makes for a delicious main.