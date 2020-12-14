Mushroom-Walnut Bolognese

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 5 star values: 3

It’s a delicious dish that will please everyone from vegetarians to carnivores.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Italian-inspired Bolognese finds new life in this plant-forward pasta recipe, which pairs mushrooms—aka, savory vegetarian superstars—with finely chopped walnuts. Though this duo might seem like an unlikely pairing, they’re two go-to ingredients for finding rich, savory meat-like texture and taste in a meat-free package. Here, they’re treated just like ground beef would be in the classic sauce—braised with aromatics, white wine, tomato paste, and finished with a glug of creamy half-and-half. Of course, if you want the recipe to be 100 percent plant-based, an unsweetened non-dairy creamer works, too. You'll be glad to keep this sauce on hand for weeknights. And during the holiday season, or any other cause for celebration, this satisfying pasta makes for a delicious main.

Pro tip: be sure to salt the pasta water generously before cooking the tagliatelle!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Working in 2 batches, pulse mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Add walnuts to food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add onion, carrot, and celery to food processor; process until very finely chopped.

    Advertisement

  • Heat ¼ cup oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until browned in spots, about 8 minutes. Season with ½ teaspoon salt, toss, and cook for 1 minute. Transfer to bowl with walnuts. Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Stir in onion mixture and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until mixture is golden and almost dry, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and walnuts. Add wine; cook until absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring, until combined, about 5 minutes. Add stock; simmer over low, stirring once or twice, until sauce is very thick, 35 to 40 minutes. Add pepper, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and half-and-half; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes

  • Toss pasta with desired amount of sauce. Serve with cheese. Place any remaining sauce in an airtight container; refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Why Walnuts?

When finely chopped, this buttery nut mimics ground meat in sauces and fillings. However you use walnuts, you’ll score heart-healthy omega-3s and inflammation-fighting polyphenols (found only in plants!)

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/12/2021