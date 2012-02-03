Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400° F. Dividing evenly, on 2 rimmed baking sheets, toss the mushrooms with the oil, thyme, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast, tossing once, until tender, 20 to 25 minutes; let cool. Reduce oven to 375° F.

Step 2 Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring, until foamy, 1 to 2 minutes (do not let the mixture darken). Slowly whisk in the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, whisking often, until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, add the nutmeg, ½ cup of the Parmesan, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper, and stir to combine.

Step 3 Spread ½ cup of the milk mixture in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with 4 noodles (breaking to fit, if necessary), ½ cup of the remaining milk mixture, 1 package of the spinach, and half the mushrooms; repeat. Top with the remaining 4 noodles, milk mixture, and ½ cup of Parmesan.