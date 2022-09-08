Jump to recipe

This flavorful chicken recipe is a favorite dish of Puerto Rican food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, and is modeled after a dish her mother used to make. The recipe appears in Maisonet's upcoming cookbook, Diasporican. "My mom is not a fan of cooking. She considers it a chore. Which is why when she made Mushroom Chicken, it was always a treat," Maisonet shares. It includes my three favorite things: fried chicken, gravy, and white rice. Who doesn't love those things?! Although the recipe is not Puerto Rican, it has a special place in the book because it has a special place in my heart. Also, I can't ever get it to taste like hers to save my life."

Reprinted with permission from Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook by Illyanna Maisonet copyright ©2022. Puerto Rico location photographs by Erika P. Rodriguez. California location and food photographs copyright © 2022 by Dan Liberti. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.