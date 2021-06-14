Mostly Make-Ahead BBQ Ribs

Homemade ribs are often more work than they're worth. Not so with this streamlined recipe, which produces super tender meat that's shellacked with sweet and tangy sauce. The key is first slowly baking the ribs in foil packets and then refrigerating them so they hold together on the grill. These can be made up to a day in advance, perfect for ensuring a truly relaxing weekend barbecue or holiday party. Before serving, just brush the ribs with a rich sauce and heat them up on the grill. Shopping tip: Look for pomegranate molasses in the specialty aisle at your grocery store, at Mediterranean markets, or online. It's worth seeking out for its floral, tangy notes. But, if you can't find it, substitute 2 tablespoons honey and 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar.