Mojito

2 Reviews
Charles Masters
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Kate Merker and Kimberly Holland
April 2008

A mojito is a classic Cuban cocktail that’s synonymous with hot summer days. The basic mojito recipe calls for just five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, mint, and soda water. This simple mojito recipe sticks to that formula with refreshing and invigorating results. The sweetness of the sugar helps blunt the burn of the rum and citrus juices. A hint of sweetness from herbaceous mint is a nice flavor to round out this cocktail. If you don’t yet know how to make a mojito, use this recipe, and remember this secret: always use freshly-squeezed citrus juice. As with other popular cocktails, like an amaretto sour, the quality of the cocktail rides on how fresh the citrus juices are. Your mojito deserves nothing less.

Ingredients

  • 1 lime, cut into pieces
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
  • 2 ounces light rum
  • 2 ounces club soda
  • 1 sprig of mint
  • ice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 222
  • Fat 0g
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 15mg
  • Protein 1g
  • Carbohydrate 16g
  • Sugar 10g
  • Fiber 2g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place lime, sugar, and mint in a shaker. Mash with a muddler or a wooden spoon. Add rum and club soda and stir to combine.

Step 2

Serve the mojito over ice and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Chef's Notes

Thoroughly muddle or mash mint leaves with lime juice and sugar before shaking. Muddling helps unlock the herb’s natural flavors, which is more difficult to do once you add the rum and club soda.

 

