A mojito is a classic Cuban cocktail that’s synonymous with hot summer days. The basic mojito recipe calls for just five ingredients: white rum, sugar, lime juice, mint, and soda water. This simple mojito recipe sticks to that formula with refreshing and invigorating results. The sweetness of the sugar helps blunt the burn of the rum and citrus juices. A hint of sweetness from herbaceous mint is a nice flavor to round out this cocktail. If you don’t yet know how to make a mojito, use this recipe, and remember this secret: always use freshly-squeezed citrus juice. As with other popular cocktails, like an amaretto sour, the quality of the cocktail rides on how fresh the citrus juices are. Your mojito deserves nothing less.