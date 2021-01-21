Mixed Grains Bowl With Beet-Ginger Dressing

A good grain bowl is about more than piling healthful ingredients and calling it dinner. In fact, because the ingredients are front-and-center, it matters that the grains are well-seasoned and joined by other tasty, well-chosen ingredients. Here, it's a combination of rice, lentils, and quinoa that form the base of the dish. Those get topped with shaved fennel and creamy avocado, plus a photo-worthy fuchsia dressing made from beets, ginger, and kefir. Truth be told, the heartbeet of this bowl is the vibrant, earthy dressing. The grand finale, is a confetti of hemp seeds and greens. (By the way, you'll want to make extra dressing to keep in the fridge.)