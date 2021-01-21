Mixed Grains Bowl With Beet-Ginger Dressing

A hearty and healthy vegetarian recipe that’s beautiful, too.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg Dupree

A good grain bowl is about more than piling healthful ingredients and calling it dinner. In fact, because the ingredients are front-and-center, it matters that the grains are well-seasoned and joined by other tasty, well-chosen ingredients. Here, it's a combination of rice, lentils, and quinoa that form the base of the dish. Those get topped with shaved fennel and creamy avocado, plus a photo-worthy fuchsia dressing made from beets, ginger, and kefir. Truth be told, the heartbeet of this bowl is the vibrant, earthy dressing. The grand finale, is a confetti of hemp seeds and greens. (By the way, you'll want to make extra dressing to keep in the fridge.)

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 3½ cups water, rice, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Stir in lentils; cover and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in quinoa; cover and cook until grains are tender and all water is absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove lid, cover pan with a clean dish towel, and replace lid. Let stand for 10 minutes. Spread grains on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool for 10 minutes. Toss grains with 3 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon kosher salt on baking sheet. (Grains can be made up to 3 days ahead; store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.)

  • Meanwhile, place kefir, beets, lemon juice, ginger, and remaining ¾ teaspoon kosher salt and 1 tablespoon oil in a blender. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

  • Spoon beet mixture on 1 side of each plate and spread with back of a spoon into a half-moon shape. Top with grains mixture, avocado, fennel, hemp seeds, and baby greens. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and crushed red pepper. Drizzle with oil.

Make It Vegan:

Blitz beets with unsweetened canned coconut milk instead of kefir.

