Mixed-Berry Icebox Cake

Step 3

Spread ¼ cup whipped cream mixture in a 6-inch circle in center of a serving plate. Arrange 7 crackers in a circle on top of cream. Place 1 more cracker in center of circle. Spoon ¾ cup whipped cream mixture on top of crackers, spreading to edges of circle. Top with 8 more crackers in same pattern. Top with another ¾ cup whipped cream mixture and 8 more crackers. Spoon ¼ cup jam over third cracker layer. Top jam with another layer of crackers. Repeat layering until you have 11 layers of crackers, spreading jam over every third cracker layer. Spread remaining whipped cream mixture on top and sides of cake.