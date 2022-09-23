Miso-Mushroom Ramen With Jammy Eggs

This broth-based soup, inspired by the beloved Japanese dish, is often served teeming with wheat noodles, meat and/or vegetables, and a variety of toppings. Traditionally, the broth can simmer on the stove for hours. But in this quick vegetarian weeknight recipe, a dose of umami-packed miso and mushrooms cooked to golden brown perfection offers deep, rich flavor. Fragrant ginger and garlic round out the broth, while a 7-minute egg, with its jammy yolk, is served with each bowl for added decadence. Use instant ramen noodles or look for fresh or frozen noodles, which cook just like pasta, at the supermarket or Asian food stores.