Food Recipes Miso-Mushroom Ramen With Jammy Eggs This vegetarian take on ramen makes for an umami-rich bowl of comfort. By Melissa Knific Published on September 23, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts This broth-based soup, inspired by the beloved Japanese dish, is often served teeming with wheat noodles, meat and/or vegetables, and a variety of toppings. Traditionally, the broth can simmer on the stove for hours. But in this quick vegetarian weeknight recipe, a dose of umami-packed miso and mushrooms cooked to golden brown perfection offers deep, rich flavor. Fragrant ginger and garlic round out the broth, while a 7-minute egg, with its jammy yolk, is served with each bowl for added decadence. Use instant ramen noodles or look for fresh or frozen noodles, which cook just like pasta, at the supermarket or Asian food stores. Ingredients 4 large eggs 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided 3 8-oz.pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms ½ teaspoon kosher salt 5 ounces fresh baby spinach 1 2-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated 4 cloves garlic, grated (2 tsp.) 6 cups mushroom broth or lower-sodium vegetable broth ¼ cup white miso 6 to 7 oz. instant ramen noodles (from 2 [3-to-3 1/2-oz.] pkg., seasoning packets discarded) 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil Chili crisp and/or toasted sesame seeds, for topping (optional) Directions Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Lower eggs into boiling water; boil for 7 minutes. Transfer eggs to ice water for 5 minutes. Reserve water in pot. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons canola oil in a large pan over medium-high. Add mushrooms and salt; cook, stirring often, until liquid is evaporated and mushrooms are browned, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil to pan. Add spinach; cook, stirring, until slightly wilted, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate. Add ginger, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons canola oil to pan; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in broth and miso. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, undisturbed, for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, return pot of water to a boil. Add noodles; cook until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain. Divide noodles among 4 bowls. Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Divide broth among bowls. Top with mushrooms, spinach, and egg halves. Drizzle each bowl with 3/4 teaspoon sesame oil. Top with chili crisp and/or toasted sesame seeds, if desired. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 490 Calories 24g Fat 54g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 490 % Daily Value * Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 186mg 62% Sodium 1264mg 55% Total Carbohydrate 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 9g Protein 19g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.