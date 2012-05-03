The Easiest-Ever Mint Julep Recipe

The secret to this delicious Derby cocktail? Don’t muddle the mint. According to mixologist Alexandra Stiles, founder of Amendment 21 Event Bartending in Lexington, Kentucky, muddling can make your drink taste overly bitter. It makes sense, as muddling bruises the mint and breaks it into bits. Instead, simply clap the mint leaves in your palms to release the herbs’ oils before adding them to your cocktail. “This gives you that mint aroma while you’re drinking it,” says Stiles. The drink is best served in authentic silver julep cups, which ensure a crisp, cold drink from start to finish “I have my grandmother’s old set, a lot of people in Kentucky have them for derby parties, says Stiles.” Don’t have any? Try Moscow mule mugs in a pinch or double old fashioned glasses. Either will stay frosty on the outside and keep the liquid cold, so you aren’t warming it up with your hands as you sip. For the best tasting mint, buy fresh from the grocery store and avoid the less-vibrant versions kept in plastic containers. And if you want to put your drink over the top, add some muddled blackberries. Cheers!