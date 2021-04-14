LIVE

I Just Learned How to Make Mini Hasselback Potatoes and I'm Officially Serving Them With Everything

Warning: This three-ingredient recipe may or may not change your life.

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

Credit: Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
If you've latched onto the hasselback trend, it's extremely likely you're familiar with that 'oh no!' moment. You know, the moment when all your intricate knife work feels worthless, because you made one cut a smidge too deep and everything fell apart. Not familiar? Maybe surgery is the path for you, but for the rest of us who have dedicated unmentional amounts of time slicing potatoes, carrots, squashes or the like into thin, connected pieces that fan out in the oven, there's a better way: Baby hasselbacks.

Yes, tiny hasselback potatoes not only cook faster, but look adorable on the plate, crisp up nicely, and despite their small size, leave plenty of room for error. With fewer cuts per potato, making an irreversible error on a small potato is much less of a big deal (you can cook it, or keep it for another potato recipe, like breakfast hash or mashed potatoes). Opt for potatoes that are just larger than a golf ball for this recipe. 

Baby hasselback potatoes are ideal for a dinner (or snack) for one, or a larger group, whether you're pre-plating a meal or serving family style. All you need is a sharp chef's knife, as many potatoes as you want to serve and eat (plus a few extras, for errors and leftovers), and the toppings of your choice. Serve alongside any protein, make them for brunch with a side of eggs, or dress them up like baked potatoes that are ready to absorb your preferred topping goodness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450° F. Wash and dry the potatoes. Make sure your cutting board is dry to help keep potatoes steady.

  • Starting at one end of the potato, make a slice almost to the bottom, leaving at least ¼ of the potato intact at the bottom. Continue making slices across the potato, ⅛ - ¼ inch apart. Thinner slices will be get crispier, but can be more difficult to slice and remain in one piece.

  • Transfer potatoes to a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes.

  • If potatoes have begun to fan out, drizzle with more olive oil and return to oven for 20 more minutes. Or, if potatoes are still completely closed, leave in the oven for 3-5 more minutes, and then add olive oil and continue to bake for 20 more minutes.

  • Allow potatoes to cool for a few minutes. Fan out slices like an open book. Dress with a dollop of butter, salt and pepper, and any toppings you desire! Cooked potatoes will last in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Reheat in the oven, or in a skillet with a few tablespoons of fat for an extra crisp layer. 

