I Just Learned How to Make Mini Hasselback Potatoes and I'm Officially Serving Them With Everything

If you've latched onto the hasselback trend, it's extremely likely you're familiar with that 'oh no!' moment. You know, the moment when all your intricate knife work feels worthless, because you made one cut a smidge too deep and everything fell apart. Not familiar? Maybe surgery is the path for you, but for the rest of us who have dedicated unmentional amounts of time slicing potatoes, carrots, squashes or the like into thin, connected pieces that fan out in the oven, there's a better way: Baby hasselbacks.

Yes, tiny hasselback potatoes not only cook faster, but look adorable on the plate, crisp up nicely, and despite their small size, leave plenty of room for error. With fewer cuts per potato, making an irreversible error on a small potato is much less of a big deal (you can cook it, or keep it for another potato recipe, like breakfast hash or mashed potatoes). Opt for potatoes that are just larger than a golf ball for this recipe.