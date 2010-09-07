Microwave Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the ricotta, spinach, 1 ½ cups of the mozzarella, ¼ cup of the Parmesan, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 2 In the bottom of a microwave-safe 8-inch square baking dish, spread ½ cup of the sauce.

Step 3 Top the sauce with 2 lasagna noodles, ½ cup of sauce, and half the ricotta mixture. Repeat.

Step 4 Top with the remaining lasagna noodles, sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Step 5 Cover with wax or parchment paper, then a plate. Microwave on high (power level 10) until the noodles are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.