Microwave Lasagna

How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, combine the ricotta, spinach, 1 ½ cups of the mozzarella, ¼ cup of the Parmesan, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 2
In the bottom of a microwave-safe 8-inch square baking dish, spread ½ cup of the sauce.
Step 3
Top the sauce with 2 lasagna noodles, ½ cup of sauce, and half the ricotta mixture. Repeat.
Step 4
Top with the remaining lasagna noodles, sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.
Step 5
Cover with wax or parchment paper, then a plate. Microwave on high (power level 10) until the noodles are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 6
Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.