Microwave Lasagna

Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Lindsay Funston
September 2010

Ingredients

  • 1 15-ounce container ricotta
  • 4 cups baby spinach, chopped (about 4 ounces)
  • 2 cups grated mozzarella (8 ounces)
  • ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan (1½ ounces)
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce (2¾ cups)
  • 6 no-boil lasagna noodles

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 639
  • Fat 34g
  • Sat fat 18g
  • Cholesterol 106mg
  • Sodium 1,605mg
  • Protein 36g
  • Carbohydrate 47g
  • Sugar 17g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 4mg
  • Calcium 716mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a bowl, combine the ricotta, spinach, 1 ½ cups of the mozzarella, ¼ cup of the Parmesan, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 2

In the bottom of a microwave-safe 8-inch square baking dish, spread ½ cup of the sauce.

Step 3

Top the sauce with 2 lasagna noodles, ½ cup of sauce, and half the ricotta mixture. Repeat.

Step 4

Top with the remaining lasagna noodles, sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Step 5

Cover with wax or parchment paper, then a plate. Microwave on high (power level 10) until the noodles are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 6

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

