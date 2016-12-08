Mexican Hot Cocoa Mix

Rating: Unrated

This mix makes a warm, sweet, intensely chocolate beverage with a hint of cinnamon and a spicy kick. If you prefer more heat, use a rounded ¼ teaspoon of cayenne. And for a richer treat, try using half and half instead of milk. The mix is great to have on hand all winter long and once a batch is made, it only takes a few minutes to make a cup or two. We recommend dolloping each serving with homemade whipped cream or a large marshmallow. The mix also makes a fantastic gift. Try packing it in a pretty mason jar or empty jam jar tied with a ribbon. Don't forget to include the recipe!

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Grace Elkus

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
2½ cups (serving size: 2 Tbsp.)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together all ingredients in a medium bowl. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 months. To make 1 serving of Mexican Hot Cocoa, heat 1 cup whole milk in a small saucepan over medium just until hot and milk begins to steam, about 5 minutes. Whisk in 2 tablespoons cocoa mix. Serve immediately.

