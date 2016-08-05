Think of this recipe as a version of nachos, dished up in bowls. These bowls start with a base of cooked white rice, and are then loaded with black beans, halved cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and sour cream. Canned chipotle peppers take these bowls over the top with their smoky-spicy flavor (most supermarkets carry them in the international aisle next to the canned beans). Once you’ve opened a can, you can mix the leftovers into scrambled eggs, salad dressings, and stir-fries galore. And while this meal makes a family-friendly dinner, it’s also a fantastic make-ahead lunch.