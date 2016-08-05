Rice Bowl with Chipotle Black Beans

Think of this recipe as a version of nachos, dished up in bowls. These bowls start with a base of cooked white rice, and are then loaded with black beans, halved cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and sour cream. Canned chipotle peppers take these bowls over the top with their smoky-spicy flavor (most supermarkets carry them in the international aisle next to the canned beans). Once you’ve opened a can, you can mix the leftovers into scrambled eggs, salad dressings, and stir-fries galore. And while this meal makes a family-friendly dinner, it’s also a fantastic make-ahead lunch.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large non­stick skillet over medium-high. Add the onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 5 minutes. Add the rice; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Divide the rice mixture among 4 bowls.

  • Drain and rinse the beans, reserving 3 tablespoons of their liquid. Add the beans, reserved liquid, chipotles, and salt to the skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Divide the bean mixture and tomatoes among 4 bowls. Top evenly with the cilantro and sour cream. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 720mg; protein 11g; carbohydrates 68g; sugars 5g; fiber 7g; iron 4mg; calcium 80mg.
