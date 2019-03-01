Real Simple Food Recipes March 2019 Recipes March 2019 Recipes Recipes from this month’s issue. By Real Simple Updated February 13, 2019 Advertisement Save FB Tweet ellipsis More Pinterest Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Image zoom Anna Williams One Grocery Run & Done Pasta with Parsley-Almond Pesto and Fried Onions Sausage Pizza Subs Spiced Cod-and-Tomato Stew with Gremolata Chicken Salad with Chard, Cabbage, and Pickled Onions Roasted Cabbage and Olive-Oil-Fried Eggs with Spicy Almond Relish Sausage and Beans in Broth With Seared Lemons The Staple: Dijon Mustard Blackberry-Dijon Sauce Dijon Fondue Honey-Dijon Popcorn Make It Yourself Whipped Cream Five Easy Dinners Steak Salad With Blue Cheese, Hazelnuts, and Pears Pork Milanese With Blistered Tomatoes and Green Beans Crispy Arctic Char With Fennel-Carrot Salad Chicken Skewers With Almond Couscous and Kale Mujadara With Yogurt and Herbs