Marbled Pound Cake (Panqué Marmoleado de Chocolate y Vanilla)

This pound cake recipe from chef Pati Jinich takes just an hour to make and uses unsweetened cocoa powder to give the dessert a marbled look. "When I was growing up in Mexico City, we would always have homemade dessert at home to have after the comida, or Mexican lunchtime, which is around 3 p.m.—right when you get back from school. It would typically rotate between a flan, a gelatina, or a pound cake," she explains. "If it was a pound cake, my favorite by far was this marbled one. I would take my slice to my room, with a big tall glass of cold milk. And I had perfected a technique to eat it: I would cut it into bite-size squares and pick and choose my next bite, and save the pieces that had the most chocolate for last. It would make getting into homework a lot easier! To this day, that is the way I eat any slice of marbled pound cake."