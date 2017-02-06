Maple Vinaigrette

Everyone needs a classic vinaigrette recipe, but who says it has to be boring? A couple tablespoons of maple syrup make this one well-suited for salads (we recommend a green that’s hearty and slightly bitter, like kale), but also drizzling over chicken or pork. Many vinaigrette recipes will ask you to use a whisk to combine the ingredients and that’s totally okay to do in this recipe. But if you have a jar, we recommend using that instead. Giving the ingredients a vigorous shake emulsifies them like whisking does, but is twice as easy. Store the dressing, covered, in the fridge for up to 1 week. If the oil congeals in the fridge, let it come to room temperature before using it.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Grace Elkus

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Yield:
⅔ cup (serving size: 2 Tbsp.)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Cover with lid, and shake until well combined. Serve on chicken or pork, or toss with your favorite salad mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; sugars 4.1g; iron 0.1mg; sodium 251mg; calcium 7mg.
