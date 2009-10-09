Our Maple Pumpkin Pie Recipe Is Peak Fall Dessert Perfection

Rating: 3.5 stars
  • 400 Ratings

Whether it's Thanksgiving or your standard Thursday, this sweet treat makes for the ideal post-dinner pick-me-up. It incorporates many of our favorite fall flavors, like pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. If you're up for it, homemade pie crust will knock this recipe out of the park—but if you're in a pinch, feel free to use any store-bought pie crust that you can fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a la mode.

By Sara Quessenberry
By Betty Gold
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set an oven rack in the lowest position and heat oven to 350º F. Place the pie plate on a foil-lined baking sheet.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin, cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, salt, and cloves.

  • Pour the pumpkin mixture into the crust and bake until the center is set, 60 to 70 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; fat 24g; saturated fat 15g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 275mg; protein 6g; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 3g.
