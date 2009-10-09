Our Maple Pumpkin Pie Recipe Is Peak Fall Dessert Perfection

Whether it's Thanksgiving or your standard Thursday, this sweet treat makes for the ideal post-dinner pick-me-up. It incorporates many of our favorite fall flavors, like pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. If you're up for it, homemade pie crust will knock this recipe out of the park—but if you're in a pinch, feel free to use any store-bought pie crust that you can fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a la mode.