Little Gems and Radishes With Ricotta Salata and Seeds
For the those that love radishes, and just really good salads, there's this recipe. Forget limp mesclun greens, goodbye watery iceberg, no more mouth-drying spinach. This recipe is all about the radishes but Little Gem, tiny heads of snappy lettuce that look like extra-pretty, mini hearts of romaine are the vehicle to enjoy an array of radishes. You’ll top the wedges with peppery mixed radishes: go wild, look for black, breakfast, French, Easter, and watermelon radishes for a drop-dead gorgeous salad. The shaved ricotta salata, a hard and salty cheese adds a different kind of punch. While, a mixed mixture of seeds add an extra crunch. It’s gorgeous, restaurant-worthy and best of all, actually delicious. Substitution tip: If you can’t find Little Gem, romaine hearts or tight heads of fresh Bibb or Boston lettuce are a decent swap.