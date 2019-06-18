Little Gems and Radishes With Ricotta Salata and Seeds

Rating: Unrated

For the those that love radishes, and just really good salads, there's this recipe. Forget limp mesclun greens, goodbye watery iceberg, no more mouth-drying spinach. This recipe is all about the radishes but Little Gem, tiny heads of snappy lettuce that look like extra-pretty, mini hearts of romaine are the vehicle to enjoy an array of radishes. You’ll top the wedges with peppery mixed radishes: go wild, look for black, breakfast, French, Easter, and watermelon radishes for a drop-dead gorgeous salad. The shaved ricotta salata, a hard and salty cheese adds a different kind of punch. While, a mixed mixture of seeds add an extra crunch. It’s gorgeous, restaurant-worthy and best of all, actually delicious. Substitution tip: If you can’t find Little Gem, romaine hearts or tight heads of fresh Bibb or Boston lettuce are a decent swap.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place lemon zest and juice in a large bowl; gradually pour in oil, whisking until combined. Whisk in kosher salt and pepper. Add lettuce and radishes; toss to combine. Arrange on a serving platter. Sprinkle with cheese, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and flaky salt. Drizzle with oil; serve immediately.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 03/26/2021