Linguine With Cherry Tomato Sauce

Every cook needs a great pasta sauce in their back pocket, and this cherry tomato version is worthy of the honor. You'll start the sauce by rendering cubes of salty pancetta, so the fat infuses every bite of the sauce. To this you'll add thin sliced garlic and the cherry tomatoes, which burst and sizzle in the pan. Mashing just a few of these is what allows the sauce to stick together, while keeping some tomatoes for juicy explosions as you eat. Linguine is a good choice for its thicker width than spaghetti, and a generous shower of parmesan and basil adds instant depth of flavor. The result? A pasta dinner that is just eight ingredients and still tastes incredible.