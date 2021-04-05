This Linguine con Vongole Recipe Will Transport You to Coastal Italy With One Bite

Chef Marc Murphy adds kelp to this classic pasta dish to help the salinity of the clams truly shine.

By Kristy del Coro, MS, RD

Credit: Kristy del Coro

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Linguine con Vongole is one of those pasta dishes that you can find basically anywhere in coastal Italy. Mysteriously, in the States it is often presented cloaked in a tomato-based sauce, which is not how you'd find it in Italy (though they might throw in a handful of fresh chopped tomatoes at the end). This version from famed chef and restaurateur Marc Murphy is a twist on the classic, thanks to the addition of fresh kelp, which enhances the natural salinity from the clams. The dish comes out deliciously brothy, plus the combination of al dente pasta and fresh kelp makes it perfectly toothsome. Don't forget to fai la scarpetta, or sop up the sauce with a piece of bread for the full Italian experience.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water and add enough salt so the water tastes like seawater, and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the directions on the package until 2 minutes shy of al dente.

  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil over medium heat in a large sauté pan until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 1 minute. 

  • Add the cockles, kelp, and white wine and toss well to combine. Cover and cook until the cockles open, 4 to 5 minutes. 

  • Remove the lid and discard any cockles that haven’t opened (those are dead).

  • Add the butter and red pepper flakes and toss the pan to combine. 

  • Drain the pasta and add it to the pan with the cockles and kelp. Cook, stirring well, until the pasta is al dente and absorbs some of the clam juices. 

  • Season to taste with salt and black pepper and serve immediately with slices of bread on the side to sop up the juices in the bowl. 

Tips

Chef Murphy uses Atlantic Sea Farms Ready Cut Kelp in this recipe, but if using dried kelp, look for baby kelp which will be similar in texture to the Ready Cut Kelp when rehydrated.  

