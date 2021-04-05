This Linguine con Vongole Recipe Will Transport You to Coastal Italy With One Bite

Linguine con Vongole is one of those pasta dishes that you can find basically anywhere in coastal Italy. Mysteriously, in the States it is often presented cloaked in a tomato-based sauce, which is not how you'd find it in Italy (though they might throw in a handful of fresh chopped tomatoes at the end). This version from famed chef and restaurateur Marc Murphy is a twist on the classic, thanks to the addition of fresh kelp, which enhances the natural salinity from the clams. The dish comes out deliciously brothy, plus the combination of al dente pasta and fresh kelp makes it perfectly toothsome. Don't forget to fai la scarpetta, or sop up the sauce with a piece of bread for the full Italian experience.