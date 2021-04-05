This Linguine con Vongole Recipe Will Transport You to Coastal Italy With One Bite
Chef Marc Murphy adds kelp to this classic pasta dish to help the salinity of the clams truly shine.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Linguine con Vongole is one of those pasta dishes that you can find basically anywhere in coastal Italy. Mysteriously, in the States it is often presented cloaked in a tomato-based sauce, which is not how you'd find it in Italy (though they might throw in a handful of fresh chopped tomatoes at the end). This version from famed chef and restaurateur Marc Murphy is a twist on the classic, thanks to the addition of fresh kelp, which enhances the natural salinity from the clams. The dish comes out deliciously brothy, plus the combination of al dente pasta and fresh kelp makes it perfectly toothsome. Don't forget to fai la scarpetta, or sop up the sauce with a piece of bread for the full Italian experience.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Chef Murphy uses Atlantic Sea Farms Ready Cut Kelp in this recipe, but if using dried kelp, look for baby kelp which will be similar in texture to the Ready Cut Kelp when rehydrated.