Lime and Soy-Glazed Chicken With Cabbage Slaw

2 Reviews
Christopher Baker
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Dawn Perry
October 2011

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2½ to 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces
  • ¼ head red cabbage, thinly sliced (4 cups)
  • 2 large carrots, coarsely grated
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • kosher salt and black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 474
  • Fat 23g
  • Sat fat 5g
  • Cholesterol 138mg
  • Sodium 867mg
  • Protein 45g
  • Carbohydrate 21g
  • Sugar 14g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 3mg
  • Calcium 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, stir together the sugar, soy sauce, and 3 tablespoons of the lime juice; add the chicken and turn to coat. Roast, skin-side down, until the sauce is simmering, about 10 minutes. Turn the chicken skin-side up and roast, basting occasionally, until cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes more.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, toss the cabbage, carrots, scallions, and mint with the ginger, canola oil, sesame oil, the remaining 3 tablespoons of lime juice, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the chicken.

