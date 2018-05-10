Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad

Rating: 4 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 0

Some say that there’s no such thing as an original recipe, but this pasta salad begs to differ. It’s the summertime staple of the nineties returned to modern dinner tables with this fresh take. Each perfect bite is made up of a short pasta shape, vibrant fresh herbs, crisp Persian cucumbers—famous for their good skin-to-flesh ratio—salty feta, and a mustardy garlic-lemon dressing. This portion is meant to serve as a side and would taste delicious alongside grilled chicken or steak, but it could also make a delicious dinner for four.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water according to package directions for al dente. Drain and spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk mustard, lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt, black pepper, and crushed red pepper in a large bowl. Whisk in remaining 4 tablespoons oil. Add cucumbers and feta and toss to coat.

  • Add pasta to cucumber mixture and toss to combine. Pasta salad can be made up to this point up to 2 days in advance. Just before serving, add cilantro and mint, drizzle with oil, and squeeze lemon half over top; toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 17mg; fiber 0.4g; protein 8g; carbohydrates 31g; sodium 397mg; sugars 3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/15/2021