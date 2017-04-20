Lemongrass-Ginger Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated

Plain fruit salad packed with tons of firm honeydew melon and a few precious grapes isn’t everyone’s favorite. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Trust us. Consider the fruit, dressing, and garnish you’re using. Tropical fruit like kiwi and pineapple pair especially well with a lemony ginger dressing. A bit of ripe cantaloupe will stretch your dish so it can feed a crowd. You can make the salad up to a day ahead of time and garnish with fresh mint right before serving. We’d love this dish paired with grilled meat and veggies at dinner, or a bowl of oatmeal at breakfast.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
4 (serving size: about 1½ cups)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together lemongrass, ginger, sugar, and lime juice in a small saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves, about 4 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Remove lemongrass and ginger, and discard.

    Advertisement

  • Combine pineapple, strawberries, mango, kiwi, mint, and lemongrass syrup in a large bowl. Toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; fat 0.7g; saturated fat 0.1g; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fiber 4.8g; sugars 34.1g; sodium 4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 08/01/2021