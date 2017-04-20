Plain fruit salad packed with tons of firm honeydew melon and a few precious grapes isn’t everyone’s favorite. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Trust us. Consider the fruit, dressing, and garnish you’re using. Tropical fruit like kiwi and pineapple pair especially well with a lemony ginger dressing. A bit of ripe cantaloupe will stretch your dish so it can feed a crowd. You can make the salad up to a day ahead of time and garnish with fresh mint right before serving. We’d love this dish paired with grilled meat and veggies at dinner, or a bowl of oatmeal at breakfast.