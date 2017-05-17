Lemonade Concentrate

The beauty of instant lemonade is that you can keep it around for ages. The obvious downside is that it’s nowhere near as delicious as the homemade version (and often full of artificial ingredients). Luckily, it’s easy to make a lemonade concentrate that you can store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Most lemonade recipes instruct you to make a concentrate that you then dilute with water and ice. For this storable version, you just make the concentrate part so you can and dilute it with water and ice whenever the mood strikes.

By Heath Goldman

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
5 cups syrup (16 servings)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring sugar and 1¼ cups water to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • Combine sugar syrup and lemon juice in an airtight container.

  • Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 5 months.

  • To serve, mix 1 part syrup with 1 part water. Pour over ice.

Chef's Notes

Tip: For easy freezing, divide the syrup and freeze in 4 smaller containers. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; carbohydrates 28g; sodium 1mg; sugars 26g.
