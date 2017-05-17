The beauty of instant lemonade is that you can keep it around for ages. The obvious downside is that it’s nowhere near as delicious as the homemade version (and often full of artificial ingredients). Luckily, it’s easy to make a lemonade concentrate that you can store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 6 months. Most lemonade recipes instruct you to make a concentrate that you then dilute with water and ice. For this storable version, you just make the concentrate part so you can and dilute it with water and ice whenever the mood strikes.