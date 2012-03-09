I always make my own Greek yogurt (to eat plain, with honey, or to use in any recipe like desserts, pancakes, etc.), using organic, unsweetened, full fat yogurt. I place a colander in a big bowl and place a large cheesecloth or thin cotton, gauzy fabric in the colander with the sides/end of the cloth outside of the bowl. Spatula the yogurt into the cloth (which is in the colander) and fold the cloth over the top to cover a bit. Place into the fridge and let it drain through. I usually do it overnight, but probably 4-6 hours is enough. Then, you have "Greek yogurt" to take out of the cloth. Works perfectly every time. So simple and so much cheaper, not to mention you can have exactly the kind of yogurt you want!