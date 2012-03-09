Glazed Lemon Pound Cake

Rating: 3.5 stars
732 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 254
  • 4 star values: 185
  • 3 star values: 156
  • 2 star values: 88
  • 1 star values: 49
By Charlyne Mattox

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Yield:
Serves 12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 325° F. Butter and flour a 12-cup Bundt pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.

  • Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on medium-high until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in 4 tablespoons of the lemon juice, then the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.

  • Reduce mixer speed to low. Add half the flour mixture, then the yogurt, and then the remaining flour mixture. Mix just until combined (do not overmix).

  • Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 65 to 75 minutes. Cool the cake in the pan for 30 minutes, then turn it out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and 1 of the remaining tablespoons of lemon juice until smooth, adding the remaining lemon juice as necessary to create a thick, but pourable glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; fat 21g; saturated fat 12g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 279mg; protein 7g; carbohydrates 82g; sugars 61g; fiber 1g; iron 2mg; calcium 45mg.
