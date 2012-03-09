When pouring the batter into the pan, be sure to stop when the batter has come to 3/4 the depth of the pan. You will never have a problem with overflow. Also, mix each egg for at least 2 minutes. That makes the texture you want from a pound cake!Read More
I made this cake for my family and they loved it! The little old lady i take care of said it reminded her of her mother, too bad I'm allergic to citrus otherwise Id have some for myself!Read More
This is the first time, after having read all the reviews I really wanted to try out this cake. Must I say, it was awesome. My family and friends loved it. Except in place of the lemon zest I used orange rind. The cake turned out absolutely tasty. The texture was perfect, and smooth. The lemon glaze gives a correct amount of pop in the mouth when you eat a slice of the cake. A must try cake for all occasion.Read More
Yes with a different glaze.Read More
I made a half-recipe, and wound up with 8 regular-sized muffin-cakes. I thought the texture was a little rough, but attributed that to my using white-whole-wheat flour. For the glaze, I used half lemon juice and half milk, to avoid a too-intense pop of lemon. A nice dessert for our meal, and we have a couple left for breakfast, too.Read More
I made a HUGE mistake! Did not have a12 cup bunt pan. Big mess! And I bought the best ingredients possible. ) : that will teach me!Read More
OK ladies, I am a very experienced baker and just completed this pound cake. I must admit that I was expecting a little bit more from all the reviews. The cake is tasty but the texture is very coarse. Yes it browns fast but a little alum. foil on top takes care of that. I did not want lemon so I used 1 Tbs vanilla instead and added 3 Tbs water to complete the correct amount of liquid content. It is moist but when sliced does not present a pretty slice to be placed on a plate because of the texture. I have other recipes that taste better and are prettier. For me, not a keeper.Read More
This recipe is amazing. It's dense and perfectly lemony. I would recommend not leaving it in the full time, mine got a little too done on top.Read More
I always make my own Greek yogurt (to eat plain, with honey, or to use in any recipe like desserts, pancakes, etc.), using organic, unsweetened, full fat yogurt. I place a colander in a big bowl and place a large cheesecloth or thin cotton, gauzy fabric in the colander with the sides/end of the cloth outside of the bowl. Spatula the yogurt into the cloth (which is in the colander) and fold the cloth over the top to cover a bit. Place into the fridge and let it drain through. I usually do it overnight, but probably 4-6 hours is enough. Then, you have "Greek yogurt" to take out of the cloth. Works perfectly every time. So simple and so much cheaper, not to mention you can have exactly the kind of yogurt you want!Read More
This is a wonderful cake. I have always used full fat sour cream as I have not been able to find any full fat Greek Yogurt at any market. Does anyone know who makes a full fat Greek Yogurt? Was shocked when I checked out the nutritional value for this very fattening dessert. 500 plus calories per serving ( don't tell your guest this informationRead More
I can only guess that you had an air bubble trapped in the batter. Before baking a cake, I always pick up the pan and drop it on the counter to make sure the bubbles are out- Just because that's what my Mom did!Read More
THe cake tasted great but had a small hole that ran through the center all the way around the cake ...I baked it in a convection oven...does anyone know why that could have happened?Read More
My husband made this and said it was very easy. It was very moist and yummy. Will make again.Read More
To Much Sugar,I'm A Diabetic and can not have all that sugar.Read More
Easy and delicious! The only issue I had was that I used a stone pan and the sides stuck a little bit. I cut the cake in pieces and froze them and used them for my kids lunches! After freezing it was still delicious.Read More