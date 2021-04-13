Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins With Lemon-Rose Glaze
Make your kitchen smell divine with a batch of these sunny yet sophisticated muffins.
Recipe Summary
A great lemon-poppy seed muffin can be hard to come by—they're either too sweet, too oily, or too dense. Not here. This one-bowl recipe turns out a dozen ultra-tender, just-sweet-enough muffins that are right at home alongside black tea or a cappuccino. The glaze on top has a hint of rose extract to enhance the lemon flavor (though you can skip it if you're not a fan, of course). Rubbing the lemon zest into the sugar not only adds floral notes to the muffins, it draws out the flavor-packed oils from the peel.
Ingredients
Directions
Lemon-Rose Glaze
A simple icing makes these scrumptious muffins even more luscious. Whisk 1½ cups sifted confectioners’ sugar, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon rose water (optional). Spoon over the cooled muffins.