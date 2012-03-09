Lemon Cream Pie

7 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
José Picayo
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
Serves 10
By Charlyne Mattox
April 2012

Top this gingersnap cookie-crust pie with freshly whipped cream and grated lemon zest.

Ingredients

  • 9 ounces gingersnaps (about 35)
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest, plus more for serving, plus ½ cup lemon juice
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 421
  • Fat 22g
  • Sat fat 13g
  • Cholesterol 103mg
  • Sodium 418mg
  • Protein 6g
  • Carbohydrate 49g
  • Sugar 37g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Calcium 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350° F. In a food processor, process the gingersnaps until fine crumbs form. Add the butter, granulated sugar, and ½ teaspoon of the salt and pulse until moistened. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate, using a straight-sided dry measuring cup to help. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the edges are dry and set, 16 to 18 minutes. (Note: The bottom will still appear moist and soft but will become firmer as it cools; this is a crunchy cookie crust, not a soft, graham cracker-style one.) Let cool.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, condensed milk, lemon zest and juice, and the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt. Pour the mixture into the crust and bake until set in the center, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool and then refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 3

Using an electric mixer, whip the cream and confectioners’ sugar on medium until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Spread on the pie, sprinkle with the additional zest, and serve immediately.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com