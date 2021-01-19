Lemon-Pepper Tofu With Apricot-Chickpea Salsa

A fresh and delicious take on tofu is a feat rarely achieved. This recipe manages to be both, thanks to a clever marinade that infuses the planks of tofu with a savory-sweet touch. These nestle into a bed of couscous and get topped with an innovative salsa made with vinegar-soaked apricots, which plumps them up and adds some zing, along with chickpeas, cilantro, garlic, and capers. Bonus: Since you're likely to make it again, the ingredients can be easily stocked for the future thanks to a roster of pantry staples. Easily swap couscous for grains like farro, brown rice, or millet.