Lemon Dill Chicken Noodle Soup

Christopher Testani
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Charlyne Mattox
March 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 pound carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 3½- to 4-pound chicken
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 4 ounces wide egg noodles
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 410mg
  • Fat 8g
  • Cholesterol 190mg
  • Sodium 640mg
  • Protein 58g
  • Carbohydrate 24g
  • Sugar 6g
  • Fiber 4g
  • Iron 4mg
  • Calcium 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the onion, carrots, celery, Worcestershire, 6 cups water, and chicken (breast-side up) in a 6- to 8- quart pressure cooker. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.

Step 2

Secure the lid and bring to high pressure over medium-high heat. Reduce temperature and cook over medium-low heat for about 30 minutes. Release the pressure and remove the lid. The chicken should be cooked through.

Step 3

Transfer the chicken to a bowl and let cool. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, shred the meat (discard the bones and skin).

Step 4

Meanwhile, skim any excess fat from the soup. Add 2 cups water to the pot and bring to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the reserved chicken, peas, dill, and lemon juice. Simmer until warmed through, 2 to 4 minutes.

