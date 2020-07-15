Lemon-Blueberry Cake

This pretty, cool cake is a study in delicious contrasts—vanilla sandwich cookies, pillowy whipped cream, jammy blueberries, and tart lemon sorbet. Layered into a no-oven-required icebox dessert, the result manages to be both rich and light. Plus, did you see that gorgeous tie-dye-esque swirl? Covered tightly in the freezer, this treat will last up to a few weeks. You can also pre-portion servings and store them individually. Pro tip: This recipe works as a template for other icebox cakes. Swap in your favorite flavors in equal measures—strawberries and pistachio ice cream, for example, would taste great.
How to Make It
Combine blueberries, lemon juice, and ½ cup sugar in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring often, until blueberries burst and a syrup forms, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Beat whipping cream and remaining ½ cup sugar with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Set aside 2 cups whipped cream. Stir lemon sorbet into remaining whipped cream until blended.
Line a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Arrange half of sandwich cookies (about 18) in an even layer in dish. Spread half of lemon sorbet mixture over cookies, then spoon half of blueberry mixture over sorbet mixture. Top with remaining sandwich cookies and remaining lemon sorbet mixture. Spoon remaining blueberry mixture over top. Dollop with reserved 2 cups whipped cream. Using the back of a spoon, spread whipped cream and swirl with blueberry mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours. Before serving, top with blueberries, lemon slices, and mint.
Chef's Notes
To save time (or avoid a run to the market for blueberries), skip the first step and use a 13-ounce jar of blueberry jam instead.