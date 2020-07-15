Lemon-Blueberry Cake

This pretty, cool cake is a study in delicious contrasts—vanilla sandwich cookies, pillowy whipped cream, jammy blueberries, and tart lemon sorbet. Layered into a no-oven-required icebox dessert, the result manages to be both rich and light. Plus, did you see that gorgeous tie-dye-esque swirl? Covered tightly in the freezer, this treat will last up to a few weeks. You can also pre-portion servings and store them individually. Pro tip: This recipe works as a template for other icebox cakes. Swap in your favorite flavors in equal measures—strawberries and pistachio ice cream, for example, would taste great.