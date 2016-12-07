Latke Sliders
What could be better than a platter of tiny burgers? Burgers made with crispy latkes in place of the buns, of course. We streamlined our way to a classic crispy latke by using prepared hashbrowns in place of shredded potatoes. Don’t get us wrong—we LOVE using shredded potatoes—but there’s a lot of squeezing involved and since we’d like you to make the brisket too, well, we did you a favor. You can make the brisket and the horseradish mayo up to 3 days ahead. Reheat the brisket and give the mayo a stir. Oh, you can make the latkes in advance too: just keep them on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet in a 250° oven.