Latke Sliders

What could be better than a platter of tiny burgers? Burgers made with crispy latkes in place of the buns, of course. We streamlined our way to a classic crispy latke by using prepared hashbrowns in place of shredded potatoes. Don’t get us wrong—we LOVE using shredded potatoes—but there’s a lot of squeezing involved and since we’d like you to make the brisket too, well, we did you a favor. You can make the brisket and the horseradish mayo up to 3 days ahead. Reheat the brisket and give the mayo a stir. Oh, you can make the latkes in advance too: just keep them on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet in a 250° oven.

By Deb Wise

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place hash browns, onion, flour, eggs, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, drop spoonfuls of hash brown mixture (about 2 tablespoons per latke) into skillet, flattening with a spatula. Cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Repeat with remaining oil and hash brown mixture (you should have about 32 latkes).

  • Stir together mayonnaise, chives, horseradish, remaining ½ teaspoon pepper, and ¼ teaspoon salt until combined. Build sliders with latkes, brisket, and horseradish sauce.

