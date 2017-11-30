A Moscow Mule is one of our all-time favorite cocktails. The ginger beer gives it a spicy kick, and lime juice makes it just the right amount of sour. But because our love of kombucha knows no end, we decided to add it into the classic cocktail. The result? A fizzy, flavorful drink that you'll be enjoying all season long. Blood oranges are in season in winter, so it only made sense to add them in, too. Plus, they give the drink a gorgeous hue. If you can't find them, substitute freshly-squeezed orange juice or grapefruit juice. You really can't go wrong.