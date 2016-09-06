Yes, frittatas are often enjoyed at brunch time. But chopped curly kale and fresh dill make this version perfectly suitable for dinner—and if there are any leftovers, you can enjoy them for breakfast. When you’re whipping it up, don’t skip the nonstick skillet, as it’s crucial for easy serving. When you do go to serve, remember not to use a knife on your nonstick surface. If possible, scoop portions out with a big spoon (preferably rubber). This dish lasts for up to three days when it’s wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, just be sure to cool it off completely before sticking it in the refrigerator.