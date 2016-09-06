Kale and Goat Cheese Frittata

Rating: 4 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

Yes, frittatas are often enjoyed at brunch time. But chopped curly kale and fresh dill make this version perfectly suitable for dinner—and if there are any leftovers, you can enjoy them for breakfast. When you’re whipping it up, don’t skip the nonstick skillet, as it’s crucial for easy serving. When you do go to serve, remember not to use a knife on your nonstick surface. If possible, scoop portions out with a big spoon (preferably rubber). This dish lasts for up to three days when it’s wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, just be sure to cool it off completely before sticking it in the refrigerator.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with the rack in the upper third of oven. Heat the oil in a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the onion; cook, stirring often, until soft and beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the kale; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; pour over the vegetables in the skillet. Cook until the edges are just beginning to set, about 1 minute. Top evenly with the cheese. Bake in oven until set, 15 to 20 minutes. Top with the dill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
fiber 1.3g; 363 calories; sugars 4g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 490.5mg; iron 3mg; sodium 1096.2mg; protein 23.9g; calcium 223.7mg; carbohydrates 7.7g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/04/2021