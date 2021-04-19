LIVE

Jane Goodall's Tofu Scramble Wraps With Spinach and Spiced Sunflower Seeds

Rating: Unrated

Leave the eggs to the hens and try this tofu scramble—from Jane Goodall's cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All—for breakfast instead.

By Jane Goodall

Gallery

Credit: Erin Scott

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

In this recipe, the addition of chickpea flour and turmeric gives the scramble an eggy texture and color. Sustainably grown tofu has a low carbon footprint and its protein level is high, so buy a block or two next time you go shopping. If you want to eat the scramble straight out of the pan with toast, that works, too.

Ingredients

For the Spiced Sunflower Seeds
For the Tofu Scramble

Directions

  • To make the spiced sunflower seeds, have ready a small bowl. In a small skillet, heat the sunflower seeds over medium-high heat, shaking and stirring until they are fragrant and lightly toasted, 3–5 minutes. Sprinkle with the oil, paprika, and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and stir quickly to coat. Transfer to the bowl to cool slightly before using in the wraps.

    Advertisement

  • To press the tofu, drain, wrap in a thick kitchen towel, and place on a plate. Place a heavy pan or cutting board on top and let stand for about 5 minutes. Unwrap and pat dry with another towel. Coarsely crumble into a large bowl.

  • Sprinkle the chickpea flour, basil, turmeric, and 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper over the tofu. Add the tamari, vinegar, and mustard. Turn gently with your hands to mix, crushing the tofu to the size of scrambled-egg curds. Fold in the green onions and carrot.

  • Preheat a large sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the oil and distribute evenly. Add the tofu mixture and use a metal offset spatula to turn the mixture as it cooks. Scrape the bottom of the pan as you turn the scramble and cook until the tofu is lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

  • For each wrap, place a tortilla on a plate and put one-fourth of the spinach in the middle. Top with one-fourth of the hot scramble. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the spiced sunflower seeds, then fold in the sides of the tortilla and roll up. Repeat with the rest of the tortillas. Serve right away.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 04/20/2021