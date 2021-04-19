Jane Goodall's Tofu Scramble Wraps With Spinach and Spiced Sunflower Seeds
Leave the eggs to the hens and try this tofu scramble—from Jane Goodall's cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All—for breakfast instead.
Credit: Erin Scott
Recipe Summary
In this recipe, the addition of chickpea flour and turmeric gives the scramble an eggy texture and color. Sustainably grown tofu has a low carbon footprint and its protein level is high, so buy a block or two next time you go shopping. If you want to eat the scramble straight out of the pan with toast, that works, too.